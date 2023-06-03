X

Man City's Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final

Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history to give Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds

LONDON (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, giving Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds on Saturday.

The Germany midfielder later netted in City's winning goal in a 2-1 result at Wembley Stadium.

Gundogan, who had taken the kickoff, latched onto a long ball forward by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega that was flicked on by Erling Haaland. The Germany midfielder then sent a dipping volley from the edge of the area past United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds.

The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

It was the 142nd FA Cup final.

