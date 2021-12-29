City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead

“I am not going to believe you when you say it is already done,” Guardiola said. "There are 54 points still to play for.”

Yet City is even winning when not playing its best.

Phil Foden grabbed the only goal in the 16th minute, diverting a cross from Kevin De Bruyne into the net from close range. Video review showed Foden was just onside when he applied the finish.

It was the perfect way for Foden to mark his return to the starting lineup, alongside Jack Grealish, after both forwards were dropped to the bench for City's last two games for disciplinary reasons.

“Around Christmas you have to keep your foot on the gas and keep focused," Foden said. "This team is doing that."

City concluded a calendar year when the team has set English top-flight records for the most victories (36) and the most away wins (19), while its tally of 113 goals is also a Premier League record.

CHELSEA DENIED

It's three draws in four league matches for Chelsea, whose strong early-season form has disappeared.

Danny Welbeck earned Brighton a point that was deserved on the basis of the visitors' second-half showing when he headed in a cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time

Romelu Lukaku scored for the second straight game to put Chelsea in front in the 28th minute.

Making matters worse for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was the sight of right wing back Reece James hobbling off midway through the first half with a hamstring injury. Chelsea also had to replace another defender, Andreas Christensen, because of a back injury at halftime.

Tuchel sounded like he has given up on winning the title, given the number of his players out through injury and illness.

“How should we be in it?" he said. "We have seven COVID cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it out of COVID and injuries and just play."

Caption Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne attempts an overhead kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton

Caption Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola watches during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton

Caption Brighton's Danny Welbeck, top, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant

Caption Brighton's Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant