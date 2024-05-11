Man City stays in control of Premier League title race with 4-0 win at Fulham to take 2-point lead

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City stayed in control of the Premier League title race by beating Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, with Josko Gvardiol scoring a double to add to his unlikely end-of-season haul of goals.

City extended its unbeaten run to 33 games in all competitions and only has to win its final two matches — at Tottenham on Tuesday and at home to West Ham on May 19 — to capture an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

Gvardiol, who has been playing out of position as an attacking left back, opened the scoring in the 13th minute by exchanging a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne before slotting home right-footed. He wrapped up the victory by sliding in to meet Bernardo Silva’s cross with an effort that dribbled over the line in the 71st.