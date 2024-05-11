Nation & World News

Man City stays in control of Premier League title race with 4-0 win at Fulham to take 2-point lead

Manchester City has stayed in control of the Premier League title race by beating Fulham 4-0 with Josko Gvardiol scoring a double to add to his unlikely end-of-season haul of goals
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at the Craven Cottage Stadium in London, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

25 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City stayed in control of the Premier League title race by beating Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, with Josko Gvardiol scoring a double to add to his unlikely end-of-season haul of goals.

City extended its unbeaten run to 33 games in all competitions and only has to win its final two matches — at Tottenham on Tuesday and at home to West Ham on May 19 — to capture an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

Gvardiol, who has been playing out of position as an attacking left back, opened the scoring in the 13th minute by exchanging a one-two with Kevin De Bruyne before slotting home right-footed. He wrapped up the victory by sliding in to meet Bernardo Silva’s cross with an effort that dribbled over the line in the 71st.

It took the Croatia international’s tally to five goals in his last seven games. He hadn’t scored once in his previous 32 matches for City.

Between Gvardiol’s strikes, Phil Foden slotted home a finish off the post in the 59th to notch his 17th league goal of the season.

Julian Alvarez added a fourth in the sixth minute of stoppage time from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Issa Diop, who received a second yellow card for the challenge.

City climbed two points above Arsenal, which plays at Manchester United on Sunday in the first of its remaining two games.

