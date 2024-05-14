Nation & World News

Man City on verge of Premier League title as Halaand scores twice in 2-0 win over Tottenham

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
23 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title.

The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead on second-place Arsenal.

City hosts West Ham, while Arsenal is at home against Everton.

Haaland fired Pep Guardiola's team ahead from close range in the 51st minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he converted Kevin De Bruyne's cross from close range.

He struck his second from the penalty spot in the first minute of stoppage time after Pedro Porro had brought down Jeremy Doku.

City's win also meant Aston Villa secured fourth place and qualification for the Champions League ahead of Tottenham in fifth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne passes the ball to Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, left, and Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson is substituted and speaks to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur, second left, and =Manchester City's Manuel Akanji challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Tottenham's Cristian Romero challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026

Driver of truck that hit farmworker bus in Florida, killing 8, arrested on DUI charges
10m ago
The Latest
Driver of truck that hit farmworker bus in Florida, killing 8, arrested on DUI charges
10m ago
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study...
12m ago
Whistleblower questions delays and mistakes in way EPA used sensor plane after fiery Ohio...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosie Manins

Appeals court upholds landmark transgender health care ruling in Georgia case
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch