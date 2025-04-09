Breaking: S&P 500 soars 7% after Trump pauses some of his tariffs
Man City freezes ticket prices amid growing fan disgruntlement

Manchester City has announced the club is freezing ticket prices for the 2025-26 season amid growing disgruntlement among its fans
A view of the grandstand at the Etihad Stadium, not fully occupied, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

A view of the grandstand at the Etihad Stadium, not fully occupied, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
7 hours ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Amid growing disgruntlement among its fans, Manchester City announced Wednesday the club is freezing ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

City said the price freeze related to general-admission season tickets and match-by-match tickets for Premier League games and came after a consultation meeting with a fan engagement group.

Many City supporters stayed in the concourses inside the Etihad Stadium for the first nine minutes of the Premier League game against Leicester last week to protest against the club’s new partnership with a third-party ticket resale platform.

That came after seven City fans groups sent an open letter to the club complaining about the rise in ticket prices in recent seasons and the prospect of local fans being frozen out of attending games.

In a statement, City said “positive and constructive dialogue” has taken place over recent weeks with City Matters, the club’s elected fan engagement program.

“The club would like to thank City Matters representatives for the feedback they provide on a range of topics relating to ticketing,” City said, “and for sharing a broad range of perspectives from the fans they represent.”

Soccer spectators attend the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

