Man City freezes ticket prices amid growing fan disgruntlement

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Amid growing disgruntlement among its fans, Manchester City announced Wednesday the club is freezing ticket prices for the 2025-26 season.

City said the price freeze related to general-admission season tickets and match-by-match tickets for Premier League games and came after a consultation meeting with a fan engagement group.

Many City supporters stayed in the concourses inside the Etihad Stadium for the first nine minutes of the Premier League game against Leicester last week to protest against the club’s new partnership with a third-party ticket resale platform.