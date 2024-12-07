Breaking: Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios president, dies in a plane crash
Man City drops more points after draw with Crystal Palace

Manchester City’s Premier League title defense has taken another blow after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Manchester City's Premier League title defense took another blow after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Four-time defending champion City ended a seven-game winless run on Wednesday by beating Nottingham Forest, but dropped more points with the draw at Selhurst Park.

It could have been worse for City after Palace led twice.

Pep Guardiola's team is fourth in the standings and eight points behind leader Liverpool, which has a game in hand after its derby with Everton was postponed due to a storm.

Aston Villa was fifth after winning against last-placed Southampton 1-0, and Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix, left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Brentford's Kevin Schade, right, scores their side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Brentford's Nathan Collins celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Southampton at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Southampton at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

