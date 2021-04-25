Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup

Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s runaway Premier League leaders with a Champions League semifinal match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“We have to keep this rhythm, this way to win more titles,” Laporte said. “It’s never easy to play against a team like that ... We are very happy to win today. So happy to see them (fans) here. I think we could (have had) more. Very happy to have the support. To have these beautiful fans.”

De Bruyne was among the City players to comfort a tearful Son Heung-min, who was also part of the Tottenham side that lost the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham didn't even have a shot on target until the 20th minute, and only tested City goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the first time 80 seconds into the second half when Giovani Lo Celso produced a curling shot. While Harry Kane returned from injury, the striker didn't create a chance let alone produce a shot.

It was goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that Tottenham relied on to keep the score level until the breakthrough came from the set piece. His counterpart — Steffen — became the first American since goalkeeper Brad Friedel with Blackburn in 2002 to win a League Cup final.

Steffen and his City teammates got to celebrate a win in front of their fans for the first time since last year. A quarter of the crowd was made up of City fans — tested in advance for the coronavirus — as part of a pilot event for the return of far larger numbers.

“I was like a kid on Christmas morning, woke up all excited, football for the first time for 13 months," City fan Simon Walker said. “The pandemic has been really difficult, but we’ve got through it and we’re getting out of it, and hopefully this test event will mean we start football next season in a bigger way."

The first crowd at a match since the announcement and collapse of the Super League breakaway attempt by City, Tottenham and 10 other European clubs last week produced no protests inside or outside Wembley.

But there was considerable lingering annoyance at the failed rebellion.

“Football hasn’t been anything without the supporters, has it? It’s just been empty stadiums," Tottenham fan Martin Taylor said. “So I think football supporters need to be taken in consideration and consulted before these sort of breakaways take place.”

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, left, scores the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Manchester City won 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, center, celebrates with Riyad Mahrez, left, and Joao Cancelo after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham's Serge Aurier fouls Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, on the ground, during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham's Harry Kane reacts after a tackle from Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City fans stand up during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Some eight thousand spectators were allowed in the stadium. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham supporters take their socially distanced seats for the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Some eight thousand spectators were allowed to attend the match. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant