Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man charged with terror offense for trying to break into Israeli Embassy in London with a weapon

London’s police force have charged a man with a terror offense after he was detained trying to enter the grounds of the Israeli Embassy while in possession of what appears to have been a knife
21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — London's police force charged a man Wednesday with a terror offense after he was detained trying to enter the grounds of the Israeli Embassy while in possession of what appears to have been a knife of some sort.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, has been charged with preparing “terrorist acts” and of two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article, London's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

The incident took place on Monday shortly before 6 p.m. when officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command became aware of a man attempting to gain unauthorized access to the embassy's grounds in Kensington in west London, police said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said that inquiries so far indicated that no one else was involved and that there was no wider threat to the public.

“Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time," he added.

Albadri is due to appear in court later Wednesday.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Freed Israeli hostage Tal Shoham, who was held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, poses for a portrait in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

Freed Israeli hostage feared the 'many ways to die' in Gaza but kept hope alive

Middle East latest: Israel frees a Gaza medic detained since troops killed 15 rescue workers

Israel's domestic security chief says he will step down in June, defusing battle with Netanyahu

The Latest

Pakistani national Sara Khan, left, married to Indian citizen Aurangzeb Khan, right, holding their children prepares to leave for Pakistan without her husband from the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, following New Delhi’s decision to order almost all Pakistani citizens to leave the country after last week’s deadly attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill)

Credit: AP

Pakistan says it has 'credible intelligence' India will attack within days

11m ago

Kamala Harris plans a speech sharply criticizing Donald Trump's policies

13m ago

Edmunds stylish SUV test: Buick Envista vs. Nissan Kicks

15m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.