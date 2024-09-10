Nation & World News

Man charged with plotting to attack a Jewish center in New York was in Canada on a student visa

Canadian authorities say a Pakistani man arrested last week in Quebec and accused of plotting to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn came to Canada on a student visa
26 minutes ago

NANAIMO, British Columbia (AP) — A Pakistani man arrested last week in Quebec and accused of plotting to attack a Jewish center in Brooklyn came to Canada on a student visa, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday.

Miller said Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was granted a student visa in May 2023 and arrived in Toronto in June of that year. Miller said he wouldn’t provide any more details since the case is before the courts.

Authorities in the U.S. allege Khan planned to use guns and knives to carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State group on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the latest conflict in the Middle East.

The Conservative opposition party in Canada have been demanding the government answer questions about how Khan was allowed into the country.

“We take any security breach and any entry into Canada very seriously,” Miller said. “Let’s not be naïve. A determined individual can gain access to this country and that is for the security services inside our country to apprehend this person if they commit a crime or if they’re about to commit a crime."

Miller added that Canada's police forces “did their jobs” by arresting the individual and that "we’ll let the court case take its course.”

Earlier this year a man and his son were arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a terror attack in Toronto.

The father, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, has Canadian citizenship but the son, Mostafa Eldidi, does not.

The father is also accused of committing an aggravated assault in 2015 for the benefit of the Islamic State group somewhere outside of Canada.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man charged with plotting shooting at a New York Jewish center on anniversary of Oct. 7...
Placeholder Image

US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel releases video of a Gaza tunnel where it says Hamas militants killed 6 hostages1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says it likely killed an American activist by mistake. The US condemns its ally1h ago
The Latest
Constantine Orbelian to attempt revival of New York City Opera after drop in money and...5m ago
Abortion-rights measure will be on Missouri's November ballot, court rules6m ago
The Latest: Trump and Harris are set to debate in Philadelphia10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed