Man charged with murder, tampering with body in wife's death

According to a complaint filed by prosecutors, Barry Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2020. The mother of two daughters was reported missing on May 10, which was Mother's Day. Prosecutors say Morphew tampered with her body around that time and tampered with other evidence in the case from last May through early March, about two months before he was arrested.

Morphew posted a video on social media pleading for his wife’s return soon after she vanished. He was arrested May 5 near his home in Poncha Springs, a small community in southern Colorado, amid what authorities described as an extensive and ongoing investigation that has involved dozens of searches in Colorado and interviews of over 400 people in multiple states. At the time, authorities said it had failed to find Suzanne Morphew's body.