Man charged with killing Tupac Shakur in Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring an attorney

The former street gang leader charged with leading the drive-by killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is expected to plead not guilty to murder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEN RITTER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The former street gang leader charged with orchestrating the 1996 drive-by killing of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas is expected to plead not guilty Thursday to murder, amid questions of whether he'll hire a defense lawyer or a judge appoints a public defender.

Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis, who is described as the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired that night, killing Shakur, is due for arraignment in a Nevada courtroom despite losing his bid to hire local defense attorney Ross Goodman.

Goodman spoke for Davis outside court two weeks ago, saying that prosecutors lack key evidence and witnesses to the killing committed 27 years ago. The attorney didn't give a reason Wednesday why Davis couldn't hire him.

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside a home in suburban Henderson where Las Vegas police served a search warrant July 17, drawing renewed attention to the unsolved murder of one of hip-hop music's most enduring icons.

His indictment alleges Davis provided a gun to someone in the Cadillac from which car-to-car gunfire mortally wounded Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight at an intersection just off the Las Vegas Strip. Shakur died a week later at age 25.

Knight is now 58 and serving a 28-year prison sentence in California for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015.

Prosecutors allege that Shakur's killing in Las Vegas came out of a fierce rivalry between East Coast and West Coast groups for dominance in a musical genre then dubbed "gangsta rap," and followed a brawl at a Las Vegas Strip casino involving Shakur and Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson.

Prosecutors told a grand jury that Davis implicated himself in the killing in multiple interviews and a 2019 tell-all memoir that described his life leading a Crips sect in Compton.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Hundreds of foreign citizens and dozens of injured allowed to flee Gaza5h ago

Delta lays off some corporate staff in effort to cut costs
5h ago

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
8h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

North Korea has likely sent missiles as well as ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul...
19m ago
Crowds gather near a state funeral home as China's former Premier Li Keqiang is put to...
19m ago
Lakers hold off Clippers 130-125 in OT to snap an 11-game losing streak in the Los...
32m ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
7h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
11h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top