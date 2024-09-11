Nation & World News

A man is charged with drugging and raping women he met through a 'sugar daddy' website

A suburban Philadelphia man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women he met online over the past 15 months
Updated 47 minutes ago

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man drugged and sexually assaulted women he met online over the past 15 months, police said Wednesday in filing rape and other charges against him.

Andrew J. Gallo, 40, of Levittown was jailed with bail set at $500,000 cash after being arraigned on five counts of rape by causing impairment, four counts of strangulation, drug and alcohol charges and corruption of minors.

All six women, ages 17 to 30, told police they met him through a website that connects women with “sugar daddy” men, described on the website as “generous.”

In a police affidavit filed with the charges, Gallo was accused of secretly spiking drinks with methamphetamines and other drugs, leaving women bruised and sick after spending the night at his home. Some sought medical care afterward.

Prosecutors said victims felt a lack of control during the sexual encounters. Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said at a news conference that Gallo “rendered them so impaired that they were unable to consent to anything, let alone sexual acts.”

The women reported effects from the drugs included staying awake for days at a time and hallucinations, according to police. He allegedly choked women until they passed out or nearly did.

Authorities said they are looking for additional possible victims.

Gallo had no lawyer listed in court records, and the district court handling the arraignment said no lawyer had appeared with him. A message seeking comment was left at a number linked to Gallo.

