A man is charged with drugging and raping women he met through a 'sugar daddy' website

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man drugged and sexually assaulted women he met online over the past 15 months, police said Wednesday in filing rape and other charges against him.

Andrew J. Gallo, 40, of Levittown was jailed with bail set at $500,000 cash after being arraigned on five counts of rape by causing impairment, four counts of strangulation, drug and alcohol charges and corruption of minors.

All six women, ages 17 to 30, told police they met him through a website that connects women with “sugar daddy” men, described on the website as “generous.”