Man charged in AP photographer's attack pleads guilty to assaulting officer during Capitol riot

Defense attorney Robert Jenkins said Burlew and his family are "looking forward to putting this entire episode behind them.”

“Today, he accepted responsibility for (his) conduct, acknowledging it was criminal in nature,” Jenkins said after the hearing.

Burlew pleaded guilty to an assault charge, agreeing that he approached a police line behind metal barricades, grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer and tried to pull him into the crowd of rioters.

Burlew also was charged with assaulting the AP photographer by grabbing, dragging and ultimately pushing him over a low stone wall outside the Capitol. Other rioters have been charged with assaulting the same photographer, who was documenting the attack by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

The photographer was wearing a lanyard identifying him as an AP journalist. One of his assailants grabbed the lanyard and used it to drag him down stairs.

More than 100 police officers were injured during the riot. Over 1,400 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. More than 800 of them have pleaded guilty. Approximately 200 others have been convicted by a judge or jury after trials.