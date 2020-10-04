Man assaulted, wounded outside synagogue in German city

News agency dpa reported, without citing sources, that the suspected assailant had a piece of paper with a swastika in his pocket.

The assault, which occurred during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, comes amid heightened concern in Germany over anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.

Nearly a year ago, a heavily armed white supremacist targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. He killed a passer-by and a man at a nearby kebab stall after failing to force his way into the building.

Security has since been increased at Jewish institutions across the country.

“This is not an isolated case — this is repugnant anti-Semitism and we must all stand up against it,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted.