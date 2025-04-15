Man arrested outside UnitedHealthcare is now charged with firearms counts and threatening violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was arrested outside the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare had a history of mental health issues and threatened to shoot up corporate facilities, according to charges filed Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two felony firearms counts and two felony counts of threating violence. He already had a felony conviction for threats of violence, and was therefore prohibited from possessing a gun and ammunition, as well as two separate pending cases for violating restraining orders.

The defendant called the FBI on Monday morning and said he was parked in a company lot in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka with a loaded gun, the complaint alleged.