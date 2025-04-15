Nation & World News
Man arrested outside UnitedHealthcare is now charged with firearms counts and threatening violence

Prosecutors say a man who was arrested outside the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota had a history of mental health issues and threatened to shoot up corporate facilities
FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was arrested outside the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare had a history of mental health issues and threatened to shoot up corporate facilities, according to charges filed Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two felony firearms counts and two felony counts of threating violence. He already had a felony conviction for threats of violence, and was therefore prohibited from possessing a gun and ammunition, as well as two separate pending cases for violating restraining orders.

The defendant called the FBI on Monday morning and said he was parked in a company lot in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka with a loaded gun, the complaint alleged.

Minnetonka police knew he had “mental health challenges and a history of harassing behavior,” the complaint said. They arrived to find him sitting in a parked car. He spoke with an FBI negotiator and surrendered without incident less than an hour later. A revolver and ammunition were found in the car.

Investigators later determined that he had called 911 that morning and told a dispatcher he would fire into the UnitedHealth building unless criminal charges against him were dropped, the complaint alleged, adding that he also said words to the effect of “Do you want an evacuation on the news?”

Police and company officials said Monday that there was no indication the subject had specific grievances against UnitedHealthcare itself.

But security was tightened at the corporate campus after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on Dec. 4.

