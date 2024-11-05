Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man arrested after federal officials say he sought to destroy Nashville power site

The Department of Justice says federal agents have arrested a Tennessee man who they say was trying to destroy a Nashville electrical substation
FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is reflected in the Cumberland River July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

AP

AP

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is reflected in the Cumberland River July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (AP)
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Department of Justice said Monday that federal agents have arrested a Tennessee man with ties to white nationalist groups who they say attempted to use what he believed to be an explosive-laden drone to destroy a Nashville energy facility.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Skyler Philippi is accused of planning to attach several pounds of C-4 explosives to an aerial drone with the intent of destroying an electric substation in Nashville.

The newly unsealed court records reveal that Philippi in July allegedly told a confidential source who was working with the FBI that he wanted to attack several substations to “shock the system.” That confidential source later introduced Philippi to an undercover FBI employee, who began to collect information about Philippi's plan with other undercover agents.

“Philippi researched previous attacks on electric substations and concluded that attacking with firearms would not be sufficient,” wrote Angelo DeFeo, an FBI special agent, in the court records released Monday. “Philippi, therefore, planned to use a drone with explosives attached to it and to fly the drone into the substation.”

Philippi allegedly told undercover law enforcement officials that he was affiliated with several white nationalist and extremist groups, including the National Alliance, which calls for eradicating the Jewish people and other races. Such extremist groups increasingly have viewed attacking the United States' power grid as a means of disrupting the country.

The U.S. grid includes more than 6,400 power plants and 450,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines that span the country.

In September, Philippi provided the undercover officials with excerpts of his so-called manifesto, which focused heavily on preserving the white race.

On Saturday, Philippi and undercover employees drove to his intended Nashville launch site and prepared to fly a drone that authorities say Philippi believed had three pounds of C-4 attached to it. The material had been provided by the undercover employees, according to court documents.

Law enforcement agents arrested Philippi shortly after arriving at the site.

“As charged, Skyler Philippi believed he was moments away from launching an attack on a Nashville energy facility to further his violent white supremacist ideology – but the FBI had already compromised his plot,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

A federal public defender was appointed to represent Philippi and a request for comment was sent to the attorney on Monday. Philippi is expected to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Police say the man behind ballot box fires has metalworking experience and might plan...
Placeholder Image

Steve Schaefer

Alabama man who threatened Fulton DA, sheriff sentenced to 21 months behind bars
Placeholder Image

Coffee County video

Georgia’s investigations into the election breach in Coffee County have stalled
Placeholder Image

AP

Ballot drop box fires highlight concerns that election conspiracy theories are making...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Some Republican-led states refuse to let Justice Department monitors into polling places9m ago
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of US election9m ago
The Latest: All eyes on Pennsylvania as candidates spend final day campaigning there16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game23m ago