BreakingNews
MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
X

Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 7 minutes ago
Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located

LONDON (AP) — A car collided Thursday with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located, setting off a rapid security response in one of London's most-fortified sites.

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There were no reports of injuries.

It was unclear whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time.

Video footage posted on social media showed a white car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London's government district. Footage shot soon after showed a car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said they were working to establish the circumstances.

Officers cordoned off Whitehall after the crash but later lifted some of the barriers.

Downing Street is a narrow street with a row of Georgian houses that includes the prime minister's official residence at No. 10.

The gates were erected in 1989 in response to threats from Irish Republican Army militants. Public access to the street is restricted and the gates are protected at all times by armed police officers.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Cole Vodicka

Different kind of Memorial Day marks Black soldiers’ deaths in Georgia4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA forwards transit projects set for Atlanta, Clayton and DeKalb
7m ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

UPDATE: Trooper comforts baby after chase ends in crash, shooting in Atlanta
53m ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

Credit: courtesy of Kila Posey

Feds to investigate mom’s retaliation claim against Atlanta Public Schools
6h ago

As Cobb prepares transit plans for 2024, opponents push back
6h ago
The Latest
German airline Lufthansa signs deal for minority stake in Italy's struggling ITA Airways
7m ago
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a...
8m ago
Sweden considers letting Ukrainian pilots try out Gripen fighter jets
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top