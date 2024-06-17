Breaking: UPDATE | 3 kids among 6 killed in house fire near Newnan; 5 injured
Man accused of acting as lookout in James “Whitey” Bulger killing sentenced to time served

The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a chare of lying to federal agents
By JOHN RABY – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger won't serve additional prison time after pleading guilty Monday to a charge of lying to federal agents.

Sean McKinnon, wearing shackles, was hugged by both of his attorneys after U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh agreed with prosecutors’ recommendation that he be given credit for serving 22 months in custody after his indictment.

McKinnon was accused along with two other inmates in the 2018 killing at a troubled West Virginia prison. Fotios "Freddy" Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head within hours of Bulger being transferred to the prison.

Plea deals for the three were disclosed May 13. Plea hearings and sentencings are set for Aug. 1 for DeCologero and Sept. 6 for Geas.

McKinnon was released from USP Hazelton in 2022 after completing a sentence for stealing guns from a firearms dealer. He was on federal supervised release when the indictment was handed down just weeks later in August 2022.

McKinnon was set to be flown back to Florida later Monday.

“We’re delighted that he’s being released,” defense attorney Katie Cimono said.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and '80s, became one of the nation's most wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in 1994. He was captured at age 81 after more than 16 years on the run and convicted in 2013 in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes.

___

An earlier version of this report incorrectly said Geas and DeCologero were scheduled to appear in court Monday. Their hearings are set for later this summer.

