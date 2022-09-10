BreakingNews
FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen who left Atlanta airport with ‘unknown man’
ajc logo
X

Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case

Runners make their way down Main Street in Tupelo, Miss. as they hold their "Liza's Lights" run early Friday morning, Spet. 9, 2022, in Tupelo Miss., to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis, Tenn. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Runners make their way down Main Street in Tupelo, Miss. as they hold their "Liza's Lights" run early Friday morning, Spet. 9, 2022, in Tupelo Miss., to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis, Tenn. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher is facing new charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher who was abducted during a pre-dawn run has been indicted on separate charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping in 2021.

Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County Jail on Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Details of the newest allegations against Henderson were not immediately available, media outlets reported. Memphis Police did not respond to calls seeking comment, and Henderson’s public defender could not be reached for comment.

The indictment stemming from the alleged attack last year was issued Thursday, days after Henderson's arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and kindergarten teacher.

Henderson, who also has gone by the name Cleotha Abston, is charged with kidnapping and killing Fletcher, 34. Henderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond on the charges stemming from Fletcher's death.

Fletcher disappeared while on a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis campus on Sept. 2. Her remains were found near an abandoned house on Monday. Henderson was arrested after police detected his DNA on sandals found near the location where Fletcher was last seen, an arrest affidavit said.

Henderson, 38, previously served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed at age 16.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, Tenn., is shown. Police in Tennessee said Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, they found Fletcher's body after she was abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that she was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, Tenn., is shown. Police in Tennessee said Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, they found Fletcher's body after she was abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that she was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, Tenn., is shown. Police in Tennessee said Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, they found Fletcher's body after she was abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that she was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Abston, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Abston, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Abston, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering jogger Eliza Fletcher. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Credit: Mark Weber

Credit: Mark Weber

Editors' Picks
August 18, 2022 Lawrenceville - Aerial photograph shows giant wooded lot at 5030 Sugarloaf Parkway, a massive development is proposed for the lot, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Gwinnett Technical College is to the north and Gwinnett's STEM school (background) is to the south. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
23h ago
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
The Latest
Fiery crash of bus, fuel tanker truck kills 9 in Mexico
5m ago
Saleh knows Jets playing at home on 9/11 has special meaning
7m ago
Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint
8m ago
Featured
Voters wait in line at Roswell Library on the last day of early voting on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top