Man, 77, meant to sell ill-gotten erectile drugs in sprawling Florida retirement community, feds say

Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than $1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than $1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.

The man was arrested last month in The Villages, where he lives alongside nearly 80,000 fulltime residents and which was featured in the 2020 documentary “Some Kind of Heaven.”

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and agreed to have his case heard before a magistrate judge instead of a jury. If convicted, he faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

In court filings, prosecutors allege that the man received more than $1,800 worth of erectile dysfunction drugs that had been shipped through interstate commerce. The drugs were misbranded because the man obtained them without a valid prescription, according to federal authorities.

The Villages is no stranger to stories about the sex lives of its residents. Rumors about swingers, public sex and high rates of sexually transmitted diseases have swirled around the retirement haven for decades. But a report by the Tampa Bay Times last year said that the three counties containing The Villages tended to have significantly lower rates of sexually transmitted diseases compared to Florida overall.

Editors' Picks

New: Fulton DA previews witnesses for first Trump RICO trial1h ago

Credit: Contributed Family Photo

Stray bullet cost 5-year-old her eye. Shooter gets 30 years in prison
32m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

120,000 Georgia high school seniors to get direct college admissions letter
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton commissioners want answers from sheriff on inmate wristbands
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton commissioners want answers from sheriff on inmate wristbands
3h ago

Credit: AP photo/Mike Stewart

Eliminated manager on Braves: ‘We didn’t really know how to pitch them’
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Columbus statue, removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, re-emerges in nearby...
6m ago
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims' rights in Adnan Syed case
6m ago
Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing school for $130M for wrongful...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top