Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas

Grand Prairie police say D'jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show "Surface" and the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right." Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was fatally shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.