X

Maltese lawmakers to vote on watered-down abortion law as pro-choice coalitions withdraw support

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEVIN ORLANDI SCHEMBRI, Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago
Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote on landmark legislation to ease the the strictest abortion laws in the European Union

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Maltese lawmakers are expected to vote later Wednesday on legislation to ease the strictest abortion laws in the European Union, but pro-choice campaigners have withdrawn their support, saying last-minute changes make the legislation "vague, unworkable and even dangerous."

The original bill allowing women access to abortion if a pregnant woman's life or health was in danger was hailed as a step in the right direction for Malta, an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic nation. It was introduced last fall after an American tourist who miscarried had to be airlifted off the Mediterranean island nation to be treated.

Under amendments, however, a woman whose health is at grave risk can receive access to an abortion only after three specialists consent. The legislation being presented for a vote does allow pregnancy to be terminated if the woman’s life is at risk.

The Voices for Choice Coalition Malta last week withdrew its support for the bill, calling the amendments “a betrayal.”

The coalition of 14 pro-choice groups said the requirement for three specialists for women whose health is at risk is “unworkable and dangerous,” and cautioned that even in cases where a woman’s life is at risk, “it is highly likely that doctors will seek authorization due to fear of prosecution.”

Malta is the only one of the EU’s 27 nations that currently still prohibits abortion for any reason, with laws making it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to have the procedure or up to four years to assist a woman in having an abortion.

The law is rarely enforced, with the last known case of someone being jailed dating from 1980. Still, a woman charged under the anti-abortion law earlier this month, though not jailed.

Malta is one of the few Western states that has a total ban on abortion, after the republic of San Marino decriminalized the procedure last year and other overwhelmingly Catholic countries such as Ireland and Italy have legalized it.

Poland last year introduced a near-total ban on abortion, except when a woman’s life or health is endangered or if the pregnancy results from rape or incest. The proposed Maltese legislation doesn’t provide an exception for rape or incest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Christian lawmaker: ‘How could they do this to my synagogue?’5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Work on I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 to continue into 2024
5h ago

Credit: AP

People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
4h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

George Heery Jr., businessman, known for values and love of dogs
3h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

George Heery Jr., businessman, known for values and love of dogs
3h ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

WATCH: Cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his latest Trump inspiration
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump countersues, seeking to turn tables on woman who accused him of rape
10m ago
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous
13m ago
Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires leave Detroit with some of the worst US air...
14m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top