Mallory Swanson will miss Chicago Stars' NWSL season opener for personal reasons

Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson will miss the team’s National Women’s Soccer League season opener on Friday night against the Orlando Pride for personal reasons
FILE - Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson (9) follows the action during an NWSL soccer match against the Orlando Pride, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
2 hours ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson will miss the team's National Women's Soccer League season opener on Friday night against the Orlando Pride for personal reasons.

Coach Lorne Donaldson said Wednesday that he believed Swanson's status was week-to-week. She was not with the team during the preseason.

“Great player, if not one of the top players in the world, but the game still goes on,” Donaldson said. “We still have players that we need to focus in on. And I think that gives somebody another opportunity to come out and say, `OK, I can do it' because the game is not going to wait for us."

Swanson scored four goals for the gold medal-winning United States team during last summer's Paris Olympics. She was also on the 2019 Women's World Cup-winning squad.

Swanson addressed her absence during a statement in January.

“I’d like to thank the club and the fans for their understanding during this time,” Swanson said at the time. “I appreciate the kindness and encouragement from my teammates and all the Stars staff and hope to be back with the team and playing in front of our fans as soon as I can.”

Swanson joined the Stars in 2021. She has 23 goals in 60 matches for the club.

She is married to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

