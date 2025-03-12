Mallory Swanson will miss Chicago Stars' NWSL season opener for personal reasons

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson will miss the team's National Women's Soccer League season opener on Friday night against the Orlando Pride for personal reasons.

Coach Lorne Donaldson said Wednesday that he believed Swanson's status was week-to-week. She was not with the team during the preseason.

“Great player, if not one of the top players in the world, but the game still goes on,” Donaldson said. “We still have players that we need to focus in on. And I think that gives somebody another opportunity to come out and say, `OK, I can do it' because the game is not going to wait for us."