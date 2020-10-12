Mallinckrodt, ensnared in opioid crisis, seeks Chapter 11

The company did not immediately respond early Monday to inquiries about whether the amended deal affects the amounts individual plaintiffs may receive.

Trading in company shares, which dipped under $1 for the first time this month as investors bailed out, were halted at the opening bell Monday. The stock went for well over $100 just over five years ago.

Mallinckrodt's path through the bankruptcy courts follows that of Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, last year.

Mallinckrodt plans to slash its debt by about $1.3 billion and it will continue to operate during the process.