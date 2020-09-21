Mali's junta leader to be veep of transitional government

While ECOWAS has shown some flexibility in agreeing to an 18-month time frame for holding new elections, the regional organization has made it clear that sanctions would only be lifted if a civilian president and prime minister were named. A president and vice president were named Monday, but there was no mention of a prime minister.

In making the announcement Monday on state broadcaster ORTM, Goita said that each transitional government proposal “has its advantages and disadvantages.”

“However, they need to be analyzed in a global context, taking into account the multidimensional crisis, and the functioning principles and international environment in which Malians operate," he said.

Mal’s political opposition staged weeks of public demonstrations against former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita prior to his ouster in August. However, divisions between the opposition and the junta have begun to deepen, with the opposition condemning any attempt to have a military leader in the transitional government.

There has been widespread concern that the ongoing political upheaval in Mali will set back efforts to contain the country’s growing Islamic insurgency. After a similar coup in 2012, Islamic extremists grabbed control of major towns in northern Mali. Only a 2013 military intervention led by France pushed extremists out of those towns and the international community has spent seven years battling the militants.

___

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 file photo, Col. Assimi Goita, declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, arrives to meet with a regional delegation at the Ministry of Defense in the capital Bamako, Mali. The head of Mali's military junta Col. Assimi Goita said Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 that he will serve as the vice president in a transitional government that is supposed to bring about a return to democracy more than a month after a coup d'etat, with Maj. Col. Bah N'Daw named as president of the transitional government. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed, File) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed