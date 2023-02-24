X
Dark Mode Toggle

Malik Beasley scores 25 points, Lakers beat Warriors 124-111

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JOE REEDY, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Malik Beasley scored 25 points, Austin Reaves had 17 off the bench and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 124-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 25 points, Austin Reaves had 17 off the bench and the Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-111 on Thursday night.

Beasley, who was acquired from Utah as part of a three-team trade during the Feb. 9 deadline, has two 20-point games in his four starts for the Lakers. He got off to a quick start with eight of the Lakers' first 10 points and then had eight points in the third quarter when they broke the game open.

Reeves made all six of his shots from the field and was 4 of 4 from the foul line. His big quarter was the third, when he scored 13 points.

The Lakers had seven players in double figures in what ended up being quiet nights for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James — who suffered a hand injury during the All-Star game Sunday night — had 13 points, but was 5 of 20 from the floor, marking only the sixth time in his career he has shot 25% or worse when attempting at least 20 shots.

James also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 22 points and Ty Jerome added 20. The defending NBA champions have dropped four of their last five and are 29-30.

Golden State got to 59-58 early in the third quarter on a jumper by Thompson before the Lakers went on a 21-7 run.

The Warriors countered by getting within eight before the Lakers broke it open again with a 26-6 spurt.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Jordan Poole had 16 points. ... Kevon Looney had 15 rebounds along with 10 points. He is the first Golden State player to have four straight games with at least 13 rebounds since Andrew Bogut in 2014.

Lakers: Rui Hachimura had 14 points and Dennis Schroder 13. ... D’Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Houston on Friday night.

Lakers: At Dallas on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons set to make moves at combine, get jump-start on free agency10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves need Kyle Wright to be good again after ‘Aha!’ year
10h ago

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United will honor Anton Walkes on Saturday
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow dealing with oblique soreness at spring training
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow dealing with oblique soreness at spring training
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Pineda, Araujo give thoughts on new MLS playoff format
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

MacDowell artist retreat org taps Chiwoniso Kaitano to lead
8m ago
MacDowell artist retreat org taps Chiwoniso Kaitano to lead
8m ago
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
11m ago
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
15h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top