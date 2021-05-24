Malian soldiers take president, PM to military headquarters

The two leaders were sworn in last September after the ruling military junta agreed to hand over power to a civilian transitional government under growing international pressure.

The junta had grabbed power a month earlier after mutinous soldiers encircled the home of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired shots into the air. He later resigned on national television under duress, saying he did not want blood to be shed in order for him to stay in office.

Monday's political developments marked the latest sign of strain on democracy in Mali, which has been battling an Islamic insurgency that gained hold after another military coup in 2012.

There has been widespread concern the upheaval in Mali will further set back efforts to contain the militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

After the 2012 coup, Islamic extremists took control of major towns in northern Mali. Only a 2013 military intervention led by the former colonial power France pushed extremists out of those towns. France and a U.N. force have continued to battle the extremist rebels, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

