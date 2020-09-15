Mali junta faces deadline for naming civilian leader

Only a 2013 military intervention led by former colonizer France pushed extremists from those cities, and the international community has invested more than seven years into the fight against extremism there.

“The deterioration of the Malian socio-political crisis poses a serious threat to the region,” Ghanaian foreign minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said Monday ahead of the summit meeting, warning that the ramifications could extend to Burkina Faso and Niger.

ECOWAS had attempted to mediate Mali's political crisis back in July after growing street demonstrations called for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. However, the political opposition made clear it would accept nothing short of his ouster, and mutinous soldiers capitalized on Keita's unpopularity when they launched the Aug. 18 coup.

Deep divisions have emerged in the weeks since between the opposition coalition and the junta leaders. Over the weekend, the opposition publicly criticized the junta for saying that the country's interim leader didn't have to be a civilian.

___

Ahmed reported from Bamako, Mali. Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed to this report.