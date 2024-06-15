Nation & World News

Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA

A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm, prompting an evacuation
40 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.

In a statement, the Middletown Police Department said officials rushed to the Newport County YMCA in Middletown around 9 a.m. for a possible explosion but later learned an excessive amount of steam had set off the building's emergency sprinkler system.

A 58-year-old woman was hurt but officials said it was a minor injury. The YMCA would remain closed Saturday, police said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Music publishers urge Georgia, other states to investigate Spotify

Credit: Contributed

Lawmaker’s goal after son’s near-death experience: Increase organ donations

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Credit: Horizon Theatre

OBITUARY
Georgia author’s background found life in stories
The Latest

Credit: AP

Katie Ledecky off to a strong start at US Olympic swimming trials, leads prelims of 400...
16m ago
Missouri woman's murder conviction tossed after 43 years. Her lawyers say a police...
17m ago
Haitian leaders oust police chief and appoint a new one as gang violence claims officers’...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.