'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz lands full-time NASCAR ride in 2025

LANDIS, N.C. (AP) — Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz is set to continue his NASCAR career with a full-time ride in the Truck Series for 2025.

Muniz will make the jump from part-time racer to a full slate in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. He made two starts for Reaume Brothers this season in the Truck Series.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Frankie to our team full-time and to expand our relationship with Ford Performance,” team owner Josh Reaume said in a statement. “Their support has been invaluable, and we believe that with Frankie’s passion and our collective momentum from this year, we can make significant strides in the upcoming season.”