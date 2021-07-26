Malaysia's Parliament opens after 7 months, emergency to end

Muhyiddin, in his briefing to the lower house, said Malaysia, like other countries, was not spared from the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

He defended his government’s policies, saying economic aid has been distributed to poor households and to businesses severely hit by the lockdown. Vaccinations have also been accelerated with the majority of the population expected to be inoculated by the year's end, he said.

“This government is not perfect but this government does not allow the people to suffer and always works to save lives,” Muhyiddin said.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urged Muhyiddin to step down and said his unelected government, which took power in March 2020, has failed.

“If this government has really failed, then it is time for the prime minister to step down and we need the forum to vote on this,” another lawmaker, Gobind Singh, said earlier.

Analysts say the end of the emergency was not unexpected as the king wasn't likely to agree to an extension. The annulments will also help Muhyiddin avoid parliamentary votes on those ordinances that could be seen as a test of support for his leadership, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

With no voting allowed in the session, Oh said it "summarily reduces Parliament to worse than rubber-stamp role.”

The biggest party in Muhyiddin's ruling alliance has withdrawn its support for him for failing to tackle the pandemic, but the attorney-general said Muhyiddin would remain in power until it can be proven in Parliament that he lost majority support.

That keeps his position safe for now as the government has said the special five-day parliamentary session will focus purely on the pandemic and no voting or other motions will be allowed.

Muhyiddin became prime minister after initiating the downfall of the reformist government that won the 2018 elections. His Bersatu party formed an unstable alliance that includes the United Malays National Organization, which was ousted in the 2018 polls. UMNO is the largest party in the alliance but has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Bersatu and opposes the emergency declaration.

The five-day session of the lower house is being held under strict virus-prevention measures, with lawmakers masked and separated by transparent screens.

House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said the number of lawmakers may be restricted after two lawmakers and 12 parliament staff tested positive for the virus over the weekend. He said more than 60 people, including up to six lawmakers, who are close contacts are quarantined.

Caption In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a face mask delivers a speech at the parliamentary session at parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Monday, July 26, 2021. Malaysia's government said it will not extend a coronavirus emergency beyond August 1 as Parliament reopened Monday after a disputed seven-month suspension amid a worsening pandemic. (Famer Roheni/Malaysia's Department of Information via AP) Credit: Famer Roheni Credit: Famer Roheni