Malaysian palm oil giant counters sexual harassment claims

Malaysia and Indonesia produce 85 percent of the $65 billion global supply of palm oil, a cheap, versatile oil that is found not only in half the products on supermarket shelves but also in most cosmetic brands. The AP interviewed more than three dozen women and girls from at least 12 companies, finding that female workers take on some of the industry’s most difficult and dangerous jobs and also endure sexual harassment and abuse, including rape.

Most women are too ashamed to speak out about sexual harassment and abuse, and the AP found that even cases that are reported are sometimes ignored by companies or dropped by police. Fear of retribution is high for many women on remote plantations, especially those who are dependent on company-owned housing.

“The work we are currently trying to do now, basically, is to make sure we have the available channels and grievance mechanisms in place, and that people are aware of it and aren’t afraid to use it,” said Rashyid Redza, head of Group Sustainability. “Quite a lot of time has been spent trying to raise awareness around these issues.”

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council and the Indonesian Palm Oil Association said they oppose any form of sexual harassment and take all allegations seriously.