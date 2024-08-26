Malaysian naval attack ship sinks after hitting unknown object

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities were working Monday to salvage a 45-year-old fast attack naval ship that sank after it struck an unknown underwater object.

The navy said in a statement that a leak was first detected in the engine room of the KD Pendekar on Sunday, which quickly flooded the vessel. The crew failed to fix the hole and the 260-ton ship sank underwater hours later off the coast of southern Johor state, it said. All 39 crew members were evacuated safely, with no injuries.

“The leak is believed to be caused by the ship hitting an underwater object,” it said, adding that salvage operations were underway. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident, it said.