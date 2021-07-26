Malaysian contract doctors walk out to seek fairer treatment

The strike comes as new confirmed COVID-19 infections surged to a record high of more than 17,000 on Sunday, pushing the country's number of reported cases above 1 million. The total is an eight-fold jump from last year and up 77% since a national lockdown began June 1. Deaths have also surged to near 8,000.

The contract doctors' group said on their website that only 789 out of 23,077 contract physicians have received permanent placements, resulting in a healthcare system that has 60% contract medical workers.

The government says there are about 35,000 contract health care workers across the country, comprising around 23,000 doctors, 5,000 dentists and 7,000 pharmacists.

The government offered last week to extend the physicians' contracts for up to four years with better perks and career opportunities, but the contract doctors' group rejected that proposal, calling it “half-cooked" and saying it failed to address their concerns.

The group says the strike is symbolic and wouldn't affect hospital operations. The rallies ended peacefully as police watched. Police later said they would investigate the doctors for holding a banned public gathering amid the pandemic.