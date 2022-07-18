ajc logo
X

Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M

Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, right, holds an elephant tusk during a news conference at Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Combined ShapeCaption
Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, right, holds an elephant tusk during a news conference at Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Malaysian authorities say they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth around $18 million

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities said Monday they seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million).

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa. This included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Combined ShapeCaption
Customs displayed elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Customs displayed elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Customs displayed elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, center, hold an elephant tusk during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, center, hold an elephant tusk during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, center, hold an elephant tusk during a news conference at the Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Editors' Picks
Massive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta1h ago
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
19h ago
Prosecutor: US judge reneged on promise in Polanski sex case
1h ago
Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle
11h ago
Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle
11h ago
Inflation, economic challenges create ‘perfect storm’ at Georgia’s food pantries
2h ago
The Latest
EU zooms in on tighter Russia sanctions; backs Ukraine aid
8m ago
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests
13m ago
Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges
28m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top