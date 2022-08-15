Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

1MDB was a development fund Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

The scandal sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries and caused the downfall of Najib's government in 2018 elections. Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial for corruption.

Despite his graft conviction, Najib remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organization leads the current government after defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Najib is still a lawmaker pending his appeal but he cannot contest if an early general election is called. National polls are not due until the second half of 2023, but there have been strong calls from UMNO leaders for early elections.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)