ajc logo
X

Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, wearing a face mask arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Malaysia’s top court has begun hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund.

He would become Malaysia's first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his case fails. Najib, 69, has reiterated his innocence and has been out on bail pending his appeals.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail by a high court in July 2020 after being found guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering for illegally receiving 42 million ringgit ($9.4 million) from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

The Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and sentence in December, describing the case as a “national embarrassment." His last avenue, the Federal Court, is scheduled to hear the case until Aug. 26.

Najib has changed to a new team of lawyers for his final appeal. His defense team is attempting to introduce new evidence that would spark a retrial, citing conflict of interest by the high court judge who convicted Najib.

1MDB was a development fund Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

The scandal sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries and caused the downfall of Najib's government in 2018 elections. Najib faces a total of 42 charges in five separate trials linked to 1MDB, and his wife is also on trial for corruption.

Despite his graft conviction, Najib remains politically influential. His United Malays National Organization leads the current government after defections of lawmakers caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

Najib is still a lawmaker pending his appeal but he cannot contest if an early general election is called. National polls are not due until the second half of 2023, but there have been strong calls from UMNO leaders for early elections.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, waves as he arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, wearing a face mask, arrives at Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by Najib to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Editors' Picks
1 of 2 suspects apprehended in armed robbery, kidnapping of DeKalb dad11h ago
Trial begins in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
17h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
18h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
8h ago
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
8h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
11h ago
The Latest
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
41m ago
Whanganui River 'always makes things better for me'
55m ago
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use
59m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top