Malaysia beefs up search for Indian tourist who fell into sinkhole a week ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The search for an Indian tourist who was swallowed by a sinkhole in Malaysia's capital entered a seventh day Thursday, with the operation hampered by strong undercurrent flows and worries about oil instability after a second sinkhole emerged nearby.

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, 48, was walking along a road in the Dang Wangi area in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 23 when the pavement beneath her suddenly collapsed. She plunged into the 8-meter-deep (26-foot-deep) sinkhole and disappeared.

Rescuers have found no trace of her so far except her slippers. The search operation has involved flushing through portions of the drain system, using high-pressure water jets and excavators to remove debris, tracker dogs as well as remote cameras and ground penetrating radars to map inaccessible areas.