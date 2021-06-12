Making history: The scramble to document presidents' summits

And at the summit a year earlier in Hamburg, Germany, where Trump seized the interpreter's notes, Americans were able to debrief Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also jotted down notes, the former official said. Some diplomats and journalists have questioned how thorough the Trump Cabinet secretary’s version would have been, however.

When Trump unexpectedly sat down next to Putin and first lady Melania Trump that night at dinner for a long chat, press reports at the time said it appeared no other Americans were within earshot. However, the former official said they were able to build a record of what was said from the first lady's aides, who were sitting next to her.

Trump in one way made it easier for listeners to follow and document his private words with Putin. Appearing dazzled by the pomp and import of the summits, Trump would have to ask interpreters to repeat Putin’s comments “half the time,” the former official said.

The results were detailed accounts that were shared among top officials and preserved, according to the former official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. They ultimately will likely be declassified, like the records of past presidencies.

The former official’s account, and accounts from other officials and interpreters, shed light on a critical part of the upcoming Biden-Putin meeting and other presidential summits that normally receives little attention: the crucial work of diplomats, interpreters, aides and others in providing policymakers with a detailed account of what was said — even when a president wishes they didn’t.

Presidential historians say it’s critical for the functioning of a democratic government.

“I believe very strongly that our protections under the Constitution depend on the transparency of our government. Because it’s in the dark spaces, it’s in the unlit spaces of government activity that abuses occur, or can occur,” said Timothy Naftali, an associate professor at New York University.

Michael McFaul, a former White House official and ambassador to Russia in Barack Obama's administration who served as the official record-taker for Obama’s occasional one-on-one “pull-asides” with Russian leaders, described how the routine of capturing and documenting such talks played out for him.

At the close of those presidential conversations, McFaul said he would immediately rush to debrief both Obama and the State Department interpreter, while memories were fresh.

“Sometimes I really had to crowd people out of the way,” but “it was super important,” McFaul said. “For the U.S. government, that was how they knew what was decided.”

Up until the Reagan administration, the same State Department interpreters who translated during the one-on-ones between U.S. presidents and international leaders were charged with preparing the official memoranda of conversations, or memcons, said Dimitry Zarechnak, a retired State Department employee. Zarechnak translated for Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev and others.

At the time, “the practice was always that interpreters would be taking notes to do the interpreting,” and then use those notes to prepare the memos, Zarechnak said. It was a “practically verbatim record of what was said.”

Those memos as a rule had to be completed the same day, McFaul and Zarechnak said.

After one Reagan summit, when Zarechnak found himself working into the next morning to prepare the memos from a day of interpreting, the U.S. routine expanded, so that a separate note-taker began sitting in on the talks and prepared the official records, he said.

Many decades later, the U.S. government typically declassifies the memcons, as with Reagan’s historic talks and folksy stories with the last leader of the Soviet Union.

The former official said Trump was able, however, to evade the record-takers for one kind of conversation: those with leaders who could speak directly to him in English and needed no interpreter.

Trump would leave entirely private his conversations with President Emmanuel Macron, pointing inquiring American officials to the bilingual French leader, the former official recounted.

‘“Ask Macron,’″ Trump would tell his aides, the former official said.

—-

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this April 6, 2008 file photo, President George Bush, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, look on during a press conference at the Russian Presidential residence Bochorov Ruchei, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik