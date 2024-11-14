Maker of Coach handbags calls off merger with company that produces Michael Kors accessories

In April, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry's acquisition of Capri, saying the deal would eliminate direct competition between the companies' brands in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena.

The FTC also alleged that the deal threatened to eliminate the incentive for the two companies to vie for employees and could depress wages and workplace benefits. The combined Tapestry and Capri would have employed roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said.

Last month, a U.S. District judge halted the merger, saying it would reduce competition and hurt consumers.

Tapestry and Capri filed a notice to jointly appeal the decision, but Tapestry said Thursday the outcome of the legal process is "uncertain and unlikely to be resolved by the February 10, 2025 outside date."

Capri shares slid 4.6% in premarket trading.

New York-based Tapestry called its first quarter “successful” and said it would accelerate growth in its organic business. The company said its board authorized a stock buyback plan of up to $2 billion.

Tapestry shares added 6.3%.