Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

The expert committee said children in that age range should receive the mRNA shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech at least three months after their last vaccination.

Germany has seen a steady rise in cases in recent weeks as the Omicron variant has started spreading throughout the country.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency, 81,417 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, and 316 deaths.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told lawmakers on Thursday that he believes compulsory vaccination for everyone is “the fastest and safest way out of the pandemic.”

Caption People wait to make a corona test in the city center of Essen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Germany registered a new record of more than 80,000 new infections with the coronavirus on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner