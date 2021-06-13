Major wreckage at hospital hit by artillery in north Syria

“This was a condemned terrorist act that targeted civilians," said Adnan, adding that the hospital serves the town of Afrin and its countryside, an area home to about 350,000 people. Over 350 births take place every month at the hospital, all free of charge, he said.

Adnan and the Syrian American Medical Association — an aid group that assists health centers in opposition areas — said two hospital staff members were killed. SAMS also said 11 of its staff were injured, including a midwife seriously.

SAMS called for an investigation into the attack, adding that the coordinates for the hospital, also financed by USAID and the United Nations, had been shared as part of a U.N.-led mechanism to unwind the conflict.

On Saturday, the governor of Turkey’s Hatay’s province blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups. The U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces strongly denied claims that it was behind the shelling.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in an operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters who were in control of Afrin to be terrorists. Since then, there have been several attacks on Turkish targets in the area.

A man walks through a heavily damaged hospital in the city of Afrin, Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Shells have hit the hosptal Saturday, killing at least 13 people, including two medical staff and two ambulance drivers. It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which came from areas where government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are deployed. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) Credit: Ghaith Alsayed Credit: Ghaith Alsayed

