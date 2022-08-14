ajc logo
X

Major wildfire in Spain forces the evacuation of 1,500

A woman is helped out of a house by neighbours in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman is helped out of a house by neighbours in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control

MADRID (AP) — A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said.

The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages.

The wildfire, which was declared Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said.

Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.

Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
Neighbours stand near a forest fire in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: Fabian Simon

Neighbours stand near a forest fire in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: Fabian Simon

Combined ShapeCaption
Neighbours stand near a forest fire in Anon de Moncayo, Spain on Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control. It has already forced the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province. A local government official said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Añon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages. (Fabian Simon/Europa Press via AP)

Credit: Fabian Simon

Credit: Fabian Simon

Editors' Picks
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe35m ago
Trial begins in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
2h ago
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader
10h ago
Bulldogs have ‘a long way to go,’ Georgia’s Kirby Smart said after first scrimmage
2h ago
Bulldogs have ‘a long way to go,’ Georgia’s Kirby Smart said after first scrimmage
2h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
15h ago
The Latest
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
9m ago
School shooter's brain exams to be subject of court hearing
12m ago
More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
13m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top