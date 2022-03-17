Major UK ferry operator fires 800 crew after pausing service

The announcement came shortly after the company said in a statement that it was suspending many of its services for “the next few days” and directing passengers to other ferry operators.

“In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,’’ the statement said. “We have made a 100 million pound loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.’’