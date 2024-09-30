Nation & World News

Major League Baseball scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys

Major League Baseball is going back to using primary team uniforms for the All-Star Game, scrapping criticized special jerseys used for the past four years
FILE - American League players line up before the MLB All-Star baseball game, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - American League players line up before the MLB All-Star baseball game, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is going back to using primary team uniforms for the All-Star Game, scrapping criticized special jerseys used for the past four years.

Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. Players from the All-Star host team league wear their home uniforms and the other All-Star team's players wear their road jerseys.

When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that were maligned by traditionalists.

Home Run Derby participants will wear their home team uniforms for the derby. Other players on the field watching the competition will wear special uniforms.

MLB also said Monday it will phase in changes to regular team uniforms over 2025 and '26, responding to criticism by players and fans of new materials introduced this year that were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. Pants fit poorly and were somewhat see-through, and lettering was smaller.

Changes will include pant customization, larger letters and prior fabric requested by players.

MLB said the changes resulted from discussions among MLB, the players' association, Nike and Fanatics. It will take until opening day 2026 to fully implement the changes.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shorter games, more running, more action. Two years in, MLB's rule changes have provided...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

MLB's postseason is on the way, but first, a photo finish for the NL wild-card race...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers home run star Shohei Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for 2nd straight season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Justice Department will launch civil rights review into 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre6m ago
What to stream: Coldplay, an unhinged Charlie Puth, 'Salem’s Lot,' Sarah Paulson and NHL...9m ago
Judge strikes down Georgia ban on abortions, allowing them to resume beyond 6 weeks into...14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Air quality monitored across metro Atlanta20m ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine