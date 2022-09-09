NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is prepared to voluntarily accept minor league union.Editors' PicksCredit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJCGeorgia Tech-Western Carolina: TV, online, radio information2h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comStetson Bennett’s ‘streak’ on line in Georgia’s home opener5h agoCredit: Danny KarnikNo. 5 Georgia Tech sweeps No. 10 BYU, remains undefeated8h agoCredit: APFalcons’ injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday 37m agoCredit: APFalcons’ injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday 37m agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.comGeorgia-Samford: TV, online, radio information39m agoThe LatestCredit: Amr AlfikyDefense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges6m agoRuud takes tiebreaker to win 1st set | US Open updates9m agoBYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player19m agoFeaturedCredit: UncreditedFrom Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 13h agoJury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by carUnapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark