Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO

The International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, whose members are involved in broadcasting and staging major league games, voiced support for the move.

“Today’s announcement was a winning play by the players' association,” President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. “We look forward to working in solidarity with the MLBPA to improve both the fan experience and the work lives of our members.”

The MLPBA on Tuesday asked management to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers. Bruce Meyer, the union's deputy executive director, sent a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that claimed a majority of roughly 5,400 minor leaguers had signed authorization cards.

Clark repeated that assertion Wednesday, saying “thousands” of cards had been returned.

The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts, who earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season, would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.

Baseball and the players settled on terms of a new collective bargaining agreement in March, ending the sport's ninth work stoppage after 99 days and clearing the way for a full, 162-game regular season with opening day pushed back a week.

