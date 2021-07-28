Major heat wave grips the Plains

A bulge in the jet stream will create high pressure that will allow sunshine to heat the region and suppress thunderstorm activity at the same time. However, on the northern edge of this high-pressure zone, there will be severe thunderstorms from the northern tier of the Plains to the Great Lakes region and Northeast states.

One major area of severe storms will develop over Minnesota and Wisconsin and race toward the central Great Lakes, with widespread high winds being the greatest threat. Wind gusts may reach 100 mph in some of the strongest storms that progress to the southeast into the night.