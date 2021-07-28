Major heat wave grips the Plains

A major heat wave over the Plains will continue Wednesday, with highs well into the 90s and near 100.
A bulge in the jet stream will create high pressure that will allow sunshine to heat the region and suppress thunderstorm activity at the same time. However, on the northern edge of this high-pressure zone, there will be severe thunderstorms from the northern tier of the Plains to the Great Lakes region and Northeast states.
One major area of severe storms will develop over Minnesota and Wisconsin and race toward the central Great Lakes, with widespread high winds being the greatest threat. Wind gusts may reach 100 mph in some of the strongest storms that progress to the southeast into the night.
Farther south, slow-moving, drenching storms will form over the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors of the South-Central and Southeast states.
In the Southwest, there will be more storms later Wednesday with the risk of flash flooding. The storms will have less coverage compared with recent days, but it may not take as much rain to cause flooding. In the Northwest, there will also be spotty storms later on. These storms may start new wildfires because of lightning strikes.
Smoke from wildfires will combine with daily thunderstorms across the higher terrain of the Western states through Thursday. Some of these thunderstorms will produce little rain, but lightning will start new wildfires when striking dry vegetation.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.