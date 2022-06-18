ajc logo
X

Major German art show opens amid antisemitism controversy

A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

National & World News
47 minutes ago
Germany’s president has appealed to the organizers of this year’s documenta fifteen art show to do more to tackle the antisemitism allegations surrounding the event

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's president has appealed to the organizers of this year's documenta fifteen art show to do more to tackle the antisemitism allegations surrounding the event.

The show, which takes place every five years in the German city of Kassel and is considered a major event in the international art calendar, is curated this year by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa. The group was accused of inviting organizations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel because of the country's treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking Saturday at the show's official opening, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said "there are limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues.

“As justified as some criticism of Israeli policies, such as the building of settlements, is, recognizing Israeli statehood means recognizing the dignity and security of the modern Jewish community,” he said.

“As Germany's president I say for my country: Recognizing Israel is the basis and condition for debate here,” he added.

Steinmeier said he had hoped for a proper debate between representatives from developing countries and the Jewish communities in Germany and Israel ahead of the show.

He called on documenta organizers not to outsource their responsibility to the Indonesian curators, but instead to take on the role of mediators and “create appropriate structures" for debate.

Many of the show's exhibits address issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South.

About 1 million people are expected to visit the documenta fifteen, which runs for 100 days.

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors cue in front of the museum Fridericianum during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Visitors cue in front of the museum Fridericianum during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
Visitors cue in front of the museum Fridericianum during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor passes regime critical artwork from Cuba during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

A visitor passes regime critical artwork from Cuba during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor passes regime critical artwork from Cuba during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
An artwork of MADEYOULOOK, a Johannesburg-based interdisciplinary artist collaboration between Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho, is seen at a hotel during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

An artwork of MADEYOULOOK, a Johannesburg-based interdisciplinary artist collaboration between Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho, is seen at a hotel during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
An artwork of MADEYOULOOK, a Johannesburg-based interdisciplinary artist collaboration between Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho, is seen at a hotel during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
Mexican artist Erick Beltran, 2nd from right, explains his artwork during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Mexican artist Erick Beltran, 2nd from right, explains his artwork during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
Mexican artist Erick Beltran, 2nd from right, explains his artwork during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined ShapeCaption
A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Editors' Picks
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad13h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
5h ago
18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes
1h ago
18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes
1h ago
McIlroy, Rahm and dreamers headline wild weekend at US Open
3h ago
The Latest
18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes
1h ago
EXPLAINER: How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?
1h ago
Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror
3h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
23h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top