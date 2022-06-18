Major German art show opens amid antisemitism controversy

Steinmeier said he had hoped for a proper debate between representatives from developing countries and the Jewish communities in Germany and Israel ahead of the show.
He called on documenta organizers not to outsource their responsibility to the Indonesian curators, but instead to take on the role of mediators and “create appropriate structures" for debate.
Many of the show's exhibits address issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South.
About 1 million people are expected to visit the documenta fifteen, which runs for 100 days.
Visitors cue in front of the museum Fridericianum during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Visitors cue in front of the museum Fridericianum during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A visitor passes regime critical artwork from Cuba during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A visitor passes regime critical artwork from Cuba during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
An artwork of MADEYOULOOK, a Johannesburg-based interdisciplinary artist collaboration between Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho, is seen at a hotel during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
An artwork of MADEYOULOOK, a Johannesburg-based interdisciplinary artist collaboration between Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho, is seen at a hotel during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Mexican artist Erick Beltran, 2nd from right, explains his artwork during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Mexican artist Erick Beltran, 2nd from right, explains his artwork during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A visitor walks during an exhibition of artist Agus Our Amal PMTOH from Indonesia during the press preview of the documenta 15, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This years documentary is curated by Indonesian artist collective Ruangrupa, every documenta is limited to 100 days of exhibition and takes place every 5 years. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
