BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values

Major fire near Athens contained but heat wave keeps authorities on alert

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
11 minutes ago
X
Greece’s Fire Service has intensified water drops west of Athens where a huge blaze was contained overnight, as authorities brace for a new round of extreme weather

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Fire Service intensified water drops west of Athens where a huge blaze was contained overnight, as authorities braced Thursday for a new round of extreme weather.

Seven firefighting planes and nine helicopters were operating in the area, including four planes sent from Italy and France as part of a European Union support mechanism.

Searing heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south has maintained a high or very high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Fire Service and civil protection authority will remain on alert as a new heatwave moved eastward across Greece that is expected to push temperatures to 45 degrees Celsius (113F) Sunday.

“The hard times are clearly not over yet,” Mitsotakis said. “We are facing another heatwave and a possible strengthening of the winds. So, absolute vigilance and absolute readiness are required over the next few days.”

A state of emergency was declared Thursday on the island of Rhodes, where evacuation orders were issued for several mountain areas.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A year later: Med students say strict abortion laws are deterrent for training2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta law enforcement readies for a possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Lee Ellis

Former Vietnam War POW enjoys 50 years of freedom
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A pair of suburban Atlanta office parks go green by turning to the sun
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New York City agrees to pay $13 million to 2020 racial injustice protesters in historic...
18m ago
Prominent Egyptian rights activist with ties to Italy is pardoned and released from jail
21m ago
Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to build US ties and supply chains, and offset tensions...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: John Kuntz / Special to the AJC

The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
16h ago
Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top