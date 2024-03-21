BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Nation & World News

Major airlines want to hear how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes

The heads of leading U.S. airlines want to meet with Boeing and hear the aircraft manufacturer’s strategy for fixing quality-control problems that have gained attention since a panel blew out of a jetliner in January
FILE - This image taken Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of the Boeing 737-9 Max that lost a panel in flight, in Portland, Ore. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. (NTSB via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This image taken Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of the Boeing 737-9 Max that lost a panel in flight, in Portland, Ore. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. (NTSB via AP)
By DAVID KOENIG – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

The heads of leading U.S. airlines want to meet with Boeing and hear the aircraft manufacturer's strategy for fixing quality-control problems that have gained attention since a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner in January, people familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The meeting is likely to take place next week, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions between Boeing and the airlines.

The request by airline leaders was reported first by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said that Boeing CEO David Calhoun is not expected to meet with the airline officials, and that Boeing has offered to send its chairman, former Continental Airlines CEO Lawrence Kellner, and other board members.

Boeing, United Airlines and American Airlines declined to comment. A Southwest spokesman declined to comment on specific meetings but said, “We have ongoing, frequent communication with Boeing, which is not new and will continue.”

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Airline CEOs have been outspoken in their frustration with Boeing’s manufacturing problems, which have slowed deliveries of planes that the carriers were counting on.

Southwest, which has an all-Boeing fleet, said last week that the company told it to expect 46 new planes this year instead of 79, which will force Southwest to reduce its planned schedule.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RICH ADDICKS

Atlantans share tales from attending Freaknik

BREAKING
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
32m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
25m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
1h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
1h ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
20m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

February home sales hit strongest pace in a year as mortgage rates ease and more houses...
10m ago
Apple has kept an illegal monopoly over smartphones in US, Justice Department says in...
13m ago
Speaker Johnson says he plans to invite Netanyahu to address the US Congress
15m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta